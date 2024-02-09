RENOWNED Scottish restaurateur Brian Maule has announced his comeback to the Scottish hospitality scene.
The chef has secured a new consultancy role with Buzzworks Holdings, the Ayrshire-based hospitality group.
It comes several months after Mr Maule, who hails from Ayrshire, was left devastated when his esteemed Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or fine dining restaurant in Glasgow city centre fell into administration.
In a post on LinkedIn Buzzworks, which owns a string of bars and restaurants across its native Ayrshire, and locations such as Greenock, North Berwick, and South Queensferry, said: “We are very pleased to welcome world-class chef Brian Maule into Buzzworks as a chef consultant!
“Having trained with some of France's most respected chefs before serving as head chef at London's illustrious La Gavroche restaurant, Brian returned to his native Scotland in 2001 to open the doors of his own restaurant, Le Chardon d'Or which he successfully ran for 22 years. Brian will be working alongside our culinary teams and supporting senior chef skills development as well as the development and quality of food across our kitchens.”
Le Chardon d’Or had been a celebrated fixture on Glasgow's dining scene for more than two decades when it closed with immediate effect with the appointment of administrators in July. At the time, the award-winning restaurant issued a statement explaining that pressures arising from the pandemic and cost of living crisis had “forced our hand”.
The statement said: “We have tried so hard to fight against the financial burden of the ‘new normal’ world we live in, but it has forced our hand - for now - with immediate effect.
“Surviving through Covid, then spiralling into a cost of living crisis, increased home working, plunging property values, lack of support for the hospitality sector.
“All these damaging factors, plus many more have weighed heavily on us, we have tried so hard to see it through - for our fantastic team, whom we feel so sorry, but also for the city that we have been part of for the last 22 years, our business simply can no longer be sustained under all these pressures.”
A large number of hospitality businesses have closed their doors permanently in recent months amid severe cost inflation and rising interest rates. Industry campaigners want Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to support operators by cutting value-added tax for the sector at next month's Budget.
