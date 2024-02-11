The SNP’s 2021 Holyrood manifesto promised to consult on “whether the dual functions of the Law Officers, as head of the independent prosecution service and principle legal advisors to the Scottish Government should be separated.”

Recent high profile cases have led to some concerns about a conflict of interest, notably the Scottish Government's botched handling of complaints against Alex Salmond, and the court case which saw him charged and ultimately acquitted of 13 charges of sexual assault and attempted rape.

There was also some disquiet about the Rangers malicious prosecution scandal, which saw several people involved in the administration and acquisition of the club wrongly chared.

That has led to a series of civil claims set to cost the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service £60.5m in payouts.

In May 2023, last year, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish Law Commission, Malcolm McMillan was tasked by the Scottish Government with undertaking pre-consultation expert research.

However, there has been no update since.

In his letter to Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Secretary said any change would need to go through the Westminster parliamentary process.

He sad: “I understand the Scottish Government has been considering reforms to the role of the Scottish Law Officers for some time, with Malcolm McMillan being commissioned to complete research into the matter in the Spring of last year.

“I would welcome an update on the Scottish Government’s position on amending the roles of Law Officers and any next steps post Malcolm McMillan’s research.

“As you will be aware, most significant changes to the role of the Lord Advocate would require amendment of the Scotland Act 1998. Many of those amendments could only be made (or enabled) by means of UK Parliamentary legislation.

“For that reason, it would be helpful to understand the Scottish Government’s direction of travel on the matter.”

Last month, the SNP’s Joanna Cherry lodged a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament on Wednesday on reforming the role.

Crucially, her draft legislation would take the decision away from Mr Jack and Westminster and give the Scottish Parliament the power to split the role.

In her speech in the Commons, Ms Cherry said the “historical anachronism” of the dual role could “give rise to a conflict of interest, or at the very least the perception of a conflict of interest".

In 2007, almost immediately after the SNP came to power Alex Salmond took steps to “depoliticise” the role, saying he wanted law officers who were "independent of politics" with Eilish Angiolini, the holder of the post at the time, no longer routinely sitting in cabinet.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.