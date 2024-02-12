A woman has died and a man has been arrested following an incident in Shetland at the weekend.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in the west of the mainland at about 4.55pm on Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

Police Scotland have said it is not looking for anyone else involved in the disturbance.

A spokesperson said on Monday morning inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.