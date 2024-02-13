A 51-year-old woman has died and another three people were seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash near Inverness.
The collision happened on the A96 at Redhill near Inverness at around 12.10pm on Monday.
Police received reports of the crash, which involved a Tesla car, a Citroen van and a lorry.
Emergency services attended and the two men and one woman who were in the Tesla car were taken to Raigmore Hospital where the 51-year-old woman died.
READ MORE: Person rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A 53-year-old man is in a critical condition, while a 23-year-old man is receiving treatment.
A 37-year-old man, who was driving the Citroen van, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is in a serious condition.
The driver of the HGV, a 69-year-old man was uninjured.
The road was closed to allow crash scene investigators access to the site to conduct further inquiries.
READ MORE: Police appeal after pedestrian struck by car on A77
Sergeant Calum MacAuley said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted by this collision.
“A full investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of how this collision occurred.
“I am appealing to anyone who was on the A96 who may have seen the vehicles or witnessed the crash to contact us.
“Motorists with dash-cam equipment are asked to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our ongoing inquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1230 of Monday, February 12, 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here