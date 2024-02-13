Police received reports of the crash, which involved a Tesla car, a Citroen van and a lorry.

Emergency services attended and the two men and one woman who were in the Tesla car were taken to Raigmore Hospital where the 51-year-old woman died.

A 53-year-old man is in a critical condition, while a 23-year-old man is receiving treatment.

A 37-year-old man, who was driving the Citroen van, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is in a serious condition.

The driver of the HGV, a 69-year-old man was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow crash scene investigators access to the site to conduct further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAuley said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted by this collision.

“A full investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of how this collision occurred.

“I am appealing to anyone who was on the A96 who may have seen the vehicles or witnessed the crash to contact us.

“Motorists with dash-cam equipment are asked to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1230 of Monday, February 12, 2024.