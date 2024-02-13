In his new role, the 67-year-old will represent students and staff on the University Court.

Staff and students are able to nominate a candidate for the senior position but the university said Mr Fanshawe was the only nomination received.

Groups at the university, which has been riven in recent years over the debate around the convergence of women's and trans rights, reacted with dismay to the appointment.

Edinburgh Labour Students said: "Edinburgh Labour Students are disappointed that Simon Fanshawe has been elected Rector of the University of Edinburgh.

"Staff and students should all feel welcome and respected on campus, and we do not believe that this appointment achieves that.

"We stand in solidarity with the transgender community."

Jonathan MacBride, a member of the university’s Staff Pride Network, challenged the appointment on social media platform X, writing: "What on earth? How can he be permitted?

"He campaigns against the legitimacy of trans people."

Mr Fanshawe strongly disputed the characterisation and offered to meet with Mr MacBride.

He responded: "Let me be absolutely clear. I do not, and never have, campaigned against the legitimacy of trans people. Please read what I have written."

In a statement released by the University of Edinburgh, Mr Fanshawe said he hoped to install a culture of "mutual understanding" during his tenure.

It is not the first time issues of transgender rights have caused ructions at the university.

In 2021, former university rector Ann Henderson said she feared for her safety on campus after being accused of transphobia by students.

Sir Tom Devine, the professor emeritus of Scottish history at Edinburgh, said at the time that "an unacceptable and sinister culture has been allowed to develop in Scotland’s greatest university".

Students circulated an anonymous letter saying they no longer felt safe in lectures given by Dr Neil Thin, a lecturer in social anthropology who had worked at Edinburgh for 34 years.

Dr Thin was subject to an eight-week investigation and a suspension over the matter, also in 2021, before being exonerated.

The row emerged after the senior lecturer opposed calls to rename the David Hume Tower due to comments the philosopher made in 1742.

Mr Fanshawe's appointment was welcomed in other quarters with the Edinburgh Academics for Academic Freedom group writing: "We’re over the moon at this news, and we look forward to welcoming you to the University of Edinburgh.

"You’re the perfect person for the role."

Professor Ruth Jepson wrote: "As a Professor at Edinburgh University I am delighted that Simon Fanshawe has been appointed as rector.

"Scientific debate is an essential ingredient for a progressive society. Paraphrasing our Enlightenment alumni, David Hume, 'A wise [wo]man proportions his belief to the evidence.'"

The new rector, who begins his role on March 4 and takes over from Debora Kayembe, who has served as Rector since 2021, had previously called Stonewall a "propaganda machine" and said it "preaches extreme and divisive gender ideology under the guise of ‘factual’ information".

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “The Rector is nominated and elected by students and staff and is not an appointment of the executive or governing body of the university.

"All staff and matriculated students are eligible to nominate a candidate.

"Only one valid nomination was received by the deadline of February 5.

"In accordance with the regulations governing the election process, Simon Fanshawe has been named as Rector uncontested."

Mr Fanshawe is a consultant and practitioner in the field of diversity, author, broadcaster and activist and was formerly Chair of the Governing Council of the University of Sussex from 2007 to 2013.