Both parties were left stunned after the Speaker ignored warnings from his clerk and overturned standing orders to push Labour’s amendment to a vote.

That saved Sir Keir Starmer from a humiliating rebellion. Reports suggested as many as 80 of his MPs were set to defy the whip and vote with the SNP.

Some of his frontbenchers were among those considering disobeying orders. They would have had to resign or face being sacked.

Reports suggested Sir Lindsay buckled after being told by senior Labour figures who told him they would prevent him from carrying on as Speaker after the next general election.

That has been denied by the party but Simon Hart, the government chief whip, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, held talks about removing the Speaker following the ruling.

William Wragg, a senior Tory MP, tabled an early day motion (EDM), simply reading “that this House has no confidence in Mr Speaker”.

Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, said the decision meant the Government would take no part in the votes.

Mr Flynn demanded to know why Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was not in his chair, and asked how he could be brought to the House to explain why the SNP’s views are “irrelevant to him”.

Making a point of order in the Commons, Mr Flynn said: “We are all here tonight to vote on the civilian deaths in Gaza and the appalling situation that is being faced by nationals in Israel too.”

He pointed out that because the Tory amendment would not be put to a vote, and because the Labour amendment would be voted on first, the SNP's motion as originally worded would not be voted on.

Mr Flynn said: “If I have listened correctly to what has just been said, on SNP Opposition Day, should the Labour Party’s motion be carried, then the SNP’s vote will not be held?

“Secondly, if I have read the clerk’s letter to all members correctly… this was a consequence that he was warned of.

“So can you please advise me: where on earth is the Speaker of the House of Commons?”

Mr Flynn asked: “How do we bring him to this House now to explain to the Scottish National Party why our views and our votes in this House are irrelevant to him?”

More to follow...