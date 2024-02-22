The Provost responded after the star had posted a message on his X account, stating: “What about a gig in Inverness? Any Fraser of Lovat relatives want to come?”

The Provost then posted a video on YouTube inviting the Hollywood star to bring his band to the Inverness Highland Games.

Crowe then posted a message on X confirming his band would be performing in Inverness in July.

Ticket announcement for Ireland and UK dates will be in the first week of March.

1 show in Ireland.

Dublin.

UK shows-

Warrington.

London.

Leeds.

Inverness. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 21, 2024

Provost for Inverness and Area, Cllr Glynis Campbell Sinclair, said: “It’s absolutely fabulous news that Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe has chosen to bring his band to Inverness.

"Time to dust off that kilt Russell and we really look forward to welcoming you at the Inverness Highland Games on 13 July. Get in touch and let us know what you need to make this visit really special."

She added: "Inverness Highland Games is already a much-loved and popular event in the annual event calendar. The prospect of Russell Crowe’s presence would make this year’s event extra special.

"As I said in my invite video, he will no doubt get the chance to meet and greet the Lovat Frasers in the Clan Tent!"