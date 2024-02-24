It has been reported that the body was partially burned, and was still smouldering when the remains were discovered.

The body was found near boulders used to outline a football pitch on waste ground in the Muirhouse area.

Roads around the park are taped off with dozens of uniformed officers standing guard.

Plain clothes detectives were spotted carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Forensics experts in white suits combed the scene and held up a blue tarpaulin while a police photographer took shots of the remains which were hidden under a tent.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were still on the scene this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9am on Saturday, February 24, 2024 a body was discovered in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

“Officers are at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”