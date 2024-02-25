Plans to establish a new national park in Scotland are being met by mounting opposition, with groups urging bids to be withdrawn the February 29 deadline draws near.
Ministers have pledged to establish at least one new national park in Scotland by the end of this parliamentary term, with the commitment part of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens.
After an initial flurry of interest, Skye and Raasay, Affric and Loch Ness, and Wester Ross have joined Ben Wyvis and Glen Affric to withdraw bids, citing several and differing factors.
Ben Wyvis and Glen Affric – who pulled out last week – said amid the process, locals consulted felt under-informed and rushed in their decision.
Opposition groups have sprung up online with locals concerned about over-tourism, the increased restrictions that come with a new park authority and rising house prices.
But backers say national park status would would empower local communities and open up economic opportunities including nature-based jobs, allowing people of all ages to keep living and working in the area
Scotland currently has two national parks, in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and the Cairngorms.
Areas understood to still be expressing interest to be given the status include Perth and Kinross, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders, the Tay Forest, the Lammemuirs, Largo Bay and Loch Awe.
