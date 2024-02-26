There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose 'burned' remains were discovered on a football pitch in North Lanarkshire, police have said.

Police officers were called shortly after 9am on Saturday following the discovery in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

Following extensive enquiries into the death, police said that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.  

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. 

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the man's next of kin have been informed of the death.

Police thanked the local community for their patience and understanding as enquiries were carried out in the area.