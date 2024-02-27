The loved ones of a Scottish rugby hero have teamed up to continue his legacy of transforming the lives of players seriously injured in the sport.
Jim Taylor MBE was one of the most-loved pillars of Scotland's rugby community and an ambassador to Hearts & Balls, a charity which supports sportspeople with life-changing injuries.
A former Kelvinside Academicals player, Jim broke his neck aged 23 when a scrum collapsed during a game against Old Alovsians in 1978.
Read more: Obituary: Jim Taylor, ‘Ultimate warrior’ who overcame adversity
After the 67-year-old stalwart's death in December 2022, his wife, close friend, and mentee have stepped up to continue his "indefatigable" efforts.
As Hearts & Balls enters its 25th year, Struan Kerr-Liddell will take on the mantle as the charity’s ambassador, leading on providing support and guidance to players who suffer life-changing injuries.
The charity was initially created as a result of the rugby community’s efforts to rally behind Struan, who broke his neck playing for Lismore Rugby Club in 1999.
In the years since, Jim proved to be an "invaluable" support and mentor to Struan, while the charity has significantly widened its support.
Also joining the charity’s board will be Jim’s wife of almost 30 years, Sandra Taylor, who has been heavily involved in Hearts & Balls since the beginning, working alongside Jim to support those who needed it.
Read more: Paralysed rugby player has no regrets 30 years on
She said: “Jim always liked to help injured players any way he could, particularly when it came to sharing knowledge from his own experience.
“We are indebted to the help we received over the years from Hearts & Balls. Having been involved in one way or another since the beginning, I’m looking forward to formalising my role and helping Hearts & Balls continue to be there as a vital support for those who need it.”
And Hugh Dan MacLennan – a former BBC Alba rugby commentator who gave the eulogy at Jim's funeral – will take on the role of chair as Kenny Hamilton steps down after more than nine years.
Hugh Dan, who retired from a 40-year sporting broadcasting career last year, is best known as the former voice of Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun stadium, where he became close to Jim and Sandra.
He said: “You can’t replace a Jim Taylor. What we must do is preserve his diligence, his aspirations, his passion and his warmth.
“We must work towards achieving everything that remarkable man stood for, and we must find a suitable way to mark his incredible contribution to Scottish Rugby.
“As he neared the end, he asked me to join the charity which was an honour in itself and I am now humbled to be asked to pick up from Kenny.
"I promised Jim I’d do my best to continue his good work. Making sure Hearts & Balls can support those within the rugby community who need it is the best way to pay tribute to Jim and preserve his legacy.
“I am proud to take on this new role at the same time as Sandra and Struan – they understand better than anyone why this charity is absolutely vital. With their valuable insight and input they will keep us aligned to our charity’s North Star: to help rugby help its own.
“I’m stepping into big shoes replacing Kenny Hamilton as chair – he has done a phenomenal job and achieved so much. The charity is in a fantastic place with a strong board, heightened awareness thanks to our women’s and men’s Hearts & Balls MB sevens teams and renewed vigour as we all look to do Jim proud.
Read more: Jim Taylor: What it feels like to break your neck
"I look forward to working closely with the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation and Scottish Rugby to make sure everyone within our community who needs help gets the help they need. The rugby community needs to know we are here to help.”
Hearts & Balls has so far contributed more than £700,000 – as well as providing advocacy, support and advice – to injured players. It also continues to support clubs to make accessibility improvements, from disabled toilets to access ramps and lifts.
Its board is currently planning its 25th anniversary celebration fundraiser and on April 17; it will host its first annual Jim Taylor MBE Golf Day at Glasgow Golf club.
To find out more about the charity, visit heartsandballs.org.uk.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here