The forthcoming event, BCF x Habibti presents: Watermelon Womxn: a musical journey through Palestine, presents a programme that was scheduled to take place during last December’s festival, which was subsequently cancelled.

With net proceeds from the event being donated to support the work of Médecins Sans Frontières in Gaza, BCF x Habibti presents: Watermelon Womxn: a musical journey through Palestine will feature performances from Hiba Salameh, Nada Shawa and Hiba Abdullah.

Palestinian DJ and filmmaker Hiba Salameh will present an artist talk consisting of a musical journey through a history of Palestinian music, while Palestinian human rights activist, poet and dancer Nada Shawa, who is based in Edinburgh, and Lebanese DJ and selector Hiba Abdullah, who is based in Glasgow, will also be performing.

Following the performances, a Q&A with the artists will be hosted by LUMA, a London-based DJ and founder of party and DJ workshop initiative ​Habibti Nation.

Cairsti Russell, Glasgow Programme, said: "This event was originally planned to take place in December but with the ongoing situation and continued devastating loss of life it did not feel appropriate to continue as planned. This postponed event will now take a different format and instead of being a celebration it will be a space to learn. Bethlehem Cultural Festival offers an independent platform for Palestinian artists, and we believe freedom of expression is crucial, particularly at this time.”

LUMA, DJ and Habibti Nation founder, said: “Music and the arts are a form of beautiful resistance and it is important to shine a light on Palestine right now by spotlighting these Palestinian female artists. Habibti Nation is happy to co-host with the Bethlehem Cultural Festival two nights of performances by a line-up of all-female Palestinian artists, Hiba Salameh from Palestine, and come together with our community in these difficult times.”

BCF x Habibti presents: Watermelon Womxn: a musical journey through Palestine will take place on Saturday, March 9, from 7-9pm at Civic House.

Tickets are available here