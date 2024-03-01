The 31-year-old was taken to Hawick police station where he was charged and later released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh sheriff court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that a report outlining any alleged offences will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: "We’ve received a report in regards to this individual and the case is currently under consideration.

"There are no dates or forum decided and it should be noted that the matter is active for the purposes of contempt."

Mr Hogg, who played 100 times for Scotland and toured three times with the British & Irish Lions, is due to take part in a cycling charity challenge next week from Scotland to Italy for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

The father-of-four retired from the sport last summer and was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to rugby union.

He is Scotland's all time leading try scorer.