Teachers at an independent conference left disappointed following education secretary Jenny Gilruth's opening remarks, with many feeling that she had missed an opportunity to earn goodwill.
After a brief speech in which she discussed some of the challenges to Scottish education, including implementing reform, reducing the stress and workload on teachers and protecting jobs and opportunities for teachers, Ms Gilruth left the Scottish Teachers for Enhancing Practice (STEP) conference without answering questions from the audience.
Many in the audience told The Herald that this felt like a missed opportunity.
One teacher said: "Where was the engagement? I felt a physical sigh in the room in response to her speech. I just didn't feel there was any substance to it."
Another said that they felt they were attending a party event rather than a teaching conference. Part of their disappointment stemmed from the fact that they know and recognise Ms Gilruth as a former educator.
During her speech, she spoke about specific challenges to reform – engaging effectively with teachers, not rushing change for change's sake – but teachers felt she stopped short of offering solutions.
She missed an "open goal" to win goodwill from the audience, one teacher said, by not admitting that some of the challenges facing Scottish education are the result of past decisions by the SNP government.
"That keynote was like an SNP party broadcast," one teacher said.
Others were concerned by Ms Gilruth's suggestions that she plans to push back on some of the key recommendations of the recent Hayward Review of Scottish qualifications.
"That review was the product of so much work by professionals, all with their own working groups," one teacher said.
She questioned why more consultations and surveys are now being conducted after the fact, when she felt that work had already been done.
But apart from the immediate reactions to her comments, teachers also said that they are left confused about what's next for education in Scotland.
What they said they want most are answers.
"We are fine if change doesn't happen overnight," one teacher said. "But what we want to see is a plan."
Another said: "We have had enough talk about what is wrong or what the government wants to change. Now we want to know how."
