A new Glasgow cocktail bar is promising to take customers down the yellow brick road as part of an "immersive" theatrical experience.
Somewhere By Nico, the first cocktail bar by Nico Simeone of Six By Nico fame, has launched its first themed menu inspired by the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.
Customers will be able to enjoy alcoholic and alcohol-free cocktails inspired by iconic characters including the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Wicked Witch of the West.
Named Land of Oz, it is the first in a series of "immersive" and theatrical cocktail experiences offering eight limited edition cocktails.
The new cocktails on offer include Welcome to Oz, a "light and floral" with JJ Whitley gin, chamomile, bergamot, and Sangiovese Primitivo wine.
While Yellow Brick Road is a non-alcoholic offering made with Mexican agave spirit and yellow bell pepper cordial.
Similar to Six By Nico, the six-course experience intends to take customers "on a journey" with each cocktail accompanied by a "playful" food pairing.
The new venue on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End will be "full inclusive" with alcohol-free versions of every cocktail on the menu.
Brand director Morgan Pope said: “Each visit to Somewhere is fully immersive, and we’ve designed each world to embody experiences that transport people somewhere – to a point in their memories, dreams, past, or present.
“The cocktails are the natural focal point, carefully and creatively crafted to be a multisensory experience.
"The ‘Land of Oz’ experience should take people a step closer to the Emerald City with every course. You’ll journey through poppy fields, encounter familiar faces along the way, and follow in Dorothy’s footsteps in an unforgettable adventure of your own.
“As with all the worlds we create, it’s inclusive, so there’s a non-alcoholic version of the ‘Land of Oz’ menu so everybody can venture Somewhere over the rainbow, whether you choose to drink alcohol or not.”
Somewhere will open its doors on Wednesday, March 20. To join the mailing list and book a table, visit somewherebynico.co.uk
