The Conservative party could lose 58 per cent of past voters in Scotland at the next election, a new poll shows.
The YouGov survey for the Scottish Election Study (SES) looked at the move away from the Tories ahead of the next general election scheduled for later this year.
It spoke to 1,320 people in Scotland, focusing on Conservative voters who backed the party in the 2019 general election and 2021 Holyrood election.
Read more: Douglas Ross fires warning at Chancellor over Windfall Tax plan
Some 58 per cent of the 316 respondents said they would not back Rishi Sunak's party at the next vote - up from 42 per cent in October.
The findings were presented by the SES on Saturday (March 2) at the Scottish Conservatives conference in Aberdeen.
But speaking to journalists after his speech at the conference, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he did not recognise the findings.
He said: “I don’t recognise that in any way with what I’ve been picking up on the doorstep. We are going to have a very good general election here in Scotland.
"I think we can hold the seats that we currently have and I think we can make gains, and those gains will be at the expense of the SNP, and I think we will have a good result in many seats right across the country."
Read more: Douglas Ross: Nicola Sturgeon blanked me at coffee kiosk
Having campaigned in the Highlands and Islands, the Borders and the north-east, Mr Ross said voters were “responding to what we’re doing in the Scottish Parliament”.
The party leader denied there was panic in the party’s ranks, saying there had been an “upbeat” atmosphere at the party’s conference.
During his speech Mr Ross said the next election would be a "battle for the soul of Scotland".
More data from the Scottish Opinion Monitor is expected early next week.
An SNP spokesperson said: “This Tory Government is finished, and it’s no wonder that even their own voters have had enough of them, after the chaos they’ve inflicted on people’s lives.
“Only a vote for the SNP can remove the Tories from all their seats in Scotland and deliver the strong voice that Scotland needs.”
Scottish Labour has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here