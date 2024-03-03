A man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Glasgow on Saturday (March 2).
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes C43, blue Vauxhall Corse, black Nissan Juke and several parked cars at around 7.35pm on South Street.
The 26-year-old driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 40-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries, said police.
The road was closed for around eight hours for police investigations to take place and was re-opened at around 3.30am on Sunday (March 3).
Sergeant Sean Dempsey, of the road policing unit in Glasgow, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, and has not already spoken with officers, to please contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2941 of March 2.
