Now her mother Margaret Caldwell is calling for a criminal investigation led by an outside police force to scrutinise how the authorities handled the case.

The family has already called for a public inquiry into the failures of the investigation, which Ms Caldwell said could take years to set up.

Mrs Caldwell told The Sunday Post: “The only thing the Crown Office should have been announcing after the trial was an immediate and independent criminal investigation.

“It is not just my family that needs reassurance about our justice system. Everyone in Scotland needs that reassurance.”

Packer was also convicted of 11 rapes and 21 further charges including sexual assaults and abduction, involving multiple women, over 26 years.

The Crown Office said, following a full independent investigation, Crown Counsel concluded there was “insufficient evidence of criminality on the part of any police officer involved in the investigation of Emma Caldwell’s murder”.

However, the Crown reserved the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available, as in all cases.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said a public inquiry into the investigation of Packer is “not off the table”.

He and Justice Secretary Angela Constance are due to meet Ms Caldwell this week and the Crown Office said the Lord Advocate is also due to meet with Miss Caldwell’s family and their solicitor this week.

Police Scotland has apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and Packer’s other victims, admitting they were “let down” by policing.

Miss Caldwell was reported missing by her family in April 2005 and her body was found the following month in Limefield Woods, near Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

In 2015 a Sunday Mail newspaper story branded Packer “the forgotten suspect” and Police Scotland launched a re-investigation of the case that year following instruction from the Lord Advocate.

Mrs Caldwell said her husband Willie died of cancer and “with a broken heart” in 2011 before seeing justice for his daughter.

She said her daughter always said she would come home and sort herself out, adding “every day it breaks my heart” that she never got the chance.

The mother previously said her daughter had been failed by a "toxic culture of misogyny and corruption".

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “This week the Lord Advocate will meet with Emma’s family and their solicitor to answer questions about the investigation and criminal proceedings.

“We feel that to respect this meeting it would not be appropriate to comment publicly on matters which should be discussed first with Emma’s family.

“However, we can confirm a previous statement that following a full independent investigation Crown Counsel concluded that there was insufficient evidence of criminality on the part of any police officer involved in the investigation of Emma Caldwell’s murder.

“As in all cases, the Crown reserved the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”

After Packer’s conviction, Assistant Chief Constable for major crime and public protection Bex Smith said: “Police Scotland launched a re-investigation of the case in 2015 after instruction from the Lord Advocate.

“It is clear that further investigations should have been carried out into Emma’s murder following the initial inquiry in 2005.

“The lack of investigation until 2015 caused unnecessary distress to her family and all those women who had come forward to report sexual violence.”

Police Scotland has been asked for fresh comment.