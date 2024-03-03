An XL Bully has been injured after an attack involving two other dogs in Aberdeen on Saturday (March 2).
Police were called to Gilbert Road follow reports of a dog attack at around 11.10am that morning.
Officers said they received reports an XL Bully dog had been injured after being attacked by two other dogs.
The XL Bully was taken by its owner to a local vet for treatment, police said.
Police did not specify the breed of the other dogs involved in the incident, but said officers are liaising with the local council's dog warden and investigations are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.10am on Saturday, 2 March 2024, police were called to Gilbert Road in Aberdeen following a report of a dog on dog attack.
"It was reported that an XL Bully dog had been injured after being attacked by two other dogs.
"The XL Bully dog has been taken by its owner to a local vet for treatment.
"Officers are liaising with the local council's Dog Warden and enquiries are continuing."
It comes after new restrictions came into force for XL Bulldogs in Scotland.
From February 23, it became illegal to buy, sell, gift or rehome the dogs in Scotland.
Owners must now also keep XL Bullies muzzled and on the lead in public at all times.
And from July 31 this year, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate.
Owners who break the new rules could face up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up £5,000 and their pets could be put down.
Scotland has followed England and Wales in introducing the restrictions, after the dogs have been linked to a series of attacks on humans.
But animal charities and organisations have criticised the move, with the Scottish SPCA saying it does not think a ban will stop incidents from occurring.
