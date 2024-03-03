Run by City Sightseeing Glasgow, the open top bus will depart from North Hanover Street near George Square.

From there it will stop at 19 locations, taking in Tennent’s Brewery, Barrowlands, Celtic Park and Emirates Stadium, Tramway, Pollock Park, the Burrell Collection, House for an Art Lover, Ibrox and Glasgow Science Centre.

The new route will also provide access to the Southside’s Govan, Strathbungo, Shawlands and Battlefield area as well as Hampden Football Stadium.

City Sightseeing Glasgow’s operations manager, Richy Graham, said: "We are delighted to launch our new yellow route and showcase a host of popular attractions and venues as well as some of the lesser known but equally fascinating parts of the city.

"Our hop-on-hop-off tours are a great way to explore the city at your own pace. Whether you want to learn more about Glasgow’s industrial heritage, diverse culture, music scene, sports venues or art collections, there is something for everyone on our tour.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors on board our new yellow route this summer."

The yellow route will initially operate as a summer tour, running from May to September.

The tour is scheduled to last up to one hour and 30 minutes and will operate every 30 minutes from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week. Prices start from £15 for adults and £8 for children.



A range of combo tickets will be also available for passengers wishing to try both the new yellow route and original red route.

The red route operates all year round and covers the west and central areas of the city stopping at Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow Green, Clydeside Distillery, the Riverside Museum, Glasgow University and Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

The red and yellow routes will connect at George Square and North Hanover Street, Merchant City, Barras, St Enoch, Oswald Street for Central Station and Buchanan Bus Station.

The company will also introduce 10 new electric buses to its red route this summer.

It says the move to go full electric will make it one of the first in the world to deliver a full electric hop-on-hop-off service.

The yellow tour commentary is being created by Sabrina Allison, managing director at Discover Glasgow.

She said: "The East End, South Side and Govan have so much to offer to round out the heart and history of Glasgow, it's a perfect time for this new tour.

"After gathering stories from interesting people around Glasgow and digging under the surface, I'm excited to share this new picture of Glasgow with locals and visitors alike on the new yellow tour.”

Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald said he is “thrilled” to welcome the new bus route to “vibrant Southside”.

He said: “This exciting addition promises not only to showcase the rich tapestry of attractions in the area but also to provide convenient access to cultural landmarks such as Pollok Park, the renowned Burrell Collection, and the historic sites of Strathbungo, Shawlands, and Battlefield.

“With the inclusion of Hampden Stadium, football enthusiasts and tourists alike will have the opportunity to delve into the sporting heritage of our beloved city.

“This initiative not only enhances the visitor experience but also fosters local pride and economic growth.

“I eagerly anticipate the commencement of this summer tour, fostering greater connectivity and celebration of the Southside.”