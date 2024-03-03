A "heartbroken" family has paid tribute to an 11-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bin lorry in Edinburgh.
Thomas Wong was riding his bicycle when the crash happened on Whitehouse Road, near its junction with Braehead Road, on Friday (March 1).
In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family.
“Thomas went to Cramond Primary School which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly.
“We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”
Thomas was described by his school community as a “kind” and “friendly” boy who was “always smiling”.
Cramond Primary head teacher Helen Donaldson said: “We are utterly devastated by the tragic news of the sudden death of one our pupils. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
"He was always smiling. He was a positive, friendly and curious member of our school community. He was kind and always eager to support others, and will be greatly missed by all of us.”
Thomas died at the scene of the collision which happened at about 8.20am, police said. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.
“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have information, and has not yet contacted police, is to get in touch with officers.
“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0578 of Friday, March 1, 2024.
