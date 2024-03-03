Multiple police vehicles, officers, and emergency services are on the scene.

The road is currently closed between Sinclair Street and Crawford Street.

No further information has emerged regarding the nature of the disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40am on Sunday, 3 March, to a report of a disturbance in the Grosvenor Road area of Greenock.

“Officers and other emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed between Sinclair Street and East Crawford Street."

No further information is available at this time.