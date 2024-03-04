His opponents accused him of peddling “contradictions and nonsense”.

SNP policy is for Scotland to join the NATO alliance after independence, but also to get rid of the UK’s submarine-based nuclear deterrent from Faslane naval base.

As the UK has no alternative berth for the subs with an equivalent of the Coulport weapons store near Faslane, such a move could severely affect the UK’s contribution to NATO.

Given Valdimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s conventional rearmament, it is unlikely NATO would welcome a new member proposing to undermine it in such a way.

The new Scottish Government paper, the 11th in its Building a New Scotland series, is titled ‘An independent Scotland’s place in the world’.

The Government says it will set out proposals for joining the international community as a sovereign state, defence and security as a full NATO member, and international development work to champion the voices of Global South countries.

It will cover how an independent Scotland would take a seat at the table at the UN, the EU and other important global and regional forums.

It will also discuss proposals for the armed forces in an independent Scotland, “including the removal of nuclear weapons from the country”.

Mr Robertson said: "Independence would mean that Scotland gets to determine the type of nation it wants to be on the world stage.

“A nation that acts based on its values and principles, promotes human rights and development, and builds partnerships with other countries and international organisations to address global challenges.

“As an independent country we could renew and strengthen our existing relationships on these islands and around the world – promoting peace, prosperity and climate action, as a good global citizen committed to safeguarding human rights and upholding international law and the rules-based order.

“Scotland has a long history of being an outward-looking nation and I look forward to setting out our proposals in detail."

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Just days after introducing a multi-million cut for housing, paying for yet another paper on the SNP’s constitutional obsession confirms the nationalists are completely out of touch with the people of Scotland.

“Once again, it’s clear that this latest document is full of contradictions and nonsense claims.

“As part of the UK, right now Scotland has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, is a member of the G7, and has a far greater global influence in tackling the climate emergency and promoting peace.

“For the SNP and Greens to claim a separate Scotland would join the nuclear alliance Nato and then move nuclear weapons a few hundred miles south, as well as join the EU without adopting the euro, shows they don’t understand geopolitics.

“Scotland deserves politicians who focus on the people’s priorities.”