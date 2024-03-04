Across five days of in-depth coverage, The Herald will delve into Scotland's relationship with alcohol to make sense of where we are, how we got here, and where we could be headed.
Bringing together exclusive insight and analysis and from across our reporting teams, we're shining a spotlight on the good and the bad across a broad range of topics including health, business, sport, education, culture, politics, and food and drink.
Follow along and find every article in the series here.
Day One
Scotland's changing relationship with alcohol: In six charts
Scotland's relationship with alcohol is always changing. Health correspondent Helen McArdle dives into the data to see just how that relationship has shifted.
How did we get here? A short history of Scotland's changing drinking culture
The story of Scotland's changing relationship with alcohol over the past 70 years has taken us from pale ales to alcopops, from pubs to the home, and from binge drinking 'ladettes' to a sober curious youth. The history of Scotland's drinking culture is laid out.
Think Scotland has always been Europe's problem drinker? These graphs will shock you
There is a myth that Scotland has always been Europe's problem drinking country, yet the data says otherwise, with a turning point marked back in the 1970s. How and when did it change?
Analysis: Why do some countries have cheap alcohol yet long life expectancies?
Does cheap alcohol mean lower life expectancy? It's the impression given through government action on cheap alcohol, but is it the case elsewhere?
'I’m not ashamed to say the central purpose of our whisky business is joy'
Scotland has a close, integral association with the whisky business. Sarah Campbell speaks to Port of Leith Distillery founder Ian Stirling and the 'joy' of being in the business of Scotland's traditional liquor.
I'm a health correspondent – but if I'm honest, I've had a lot of fun binge drinking
Health correspondent Helen McArdle jumps into her personal relationship with alcohol, and why the occasional binge might not be such a bad thing.
