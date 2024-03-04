Follow along and find every article in the series here.

Day One

Scotland's relationship with alcohol is always changing. Health correspondent Helen McArdle dives into the data to see just how that relationship has shifted.

The story of Scotland's changing relationship with alcohol over the past 70 years has taken us from pale ales to alcopops, from pubs to the home, and from binge drinking 'ladettes' to a sober curious youth. The history of Scotland's drinking culture is laid out.

There is a myth that Scotland has always been Europe's problem drinking country, yet the data says otherwise, with a turning point marked back in the 1970s. How and when did it change?

Does cheap alcohol mean lower life expectancy? It's the impression given through government action on cheap alcohol, but is it the case elsewhere?

Scotland has a close, integral association with the whisky business. Sarah Campbell speaks to Port of Leith Distillery founder Ian Stirling and the 'joy' of being in the business of Scotland's traditional liquor.

Health correspondent Helen McArdle jumps into her personal relationship with alcohol, and why the occasional binge might not be such a bad thing.