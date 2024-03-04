A domestic abuse charity has said it is "deeply saddened" to announce it is closing following troubled recent months that saw staff walk out over bullying claims.
Glasgow East Women's Aid announced on its website that it is to close permanently and would be working with outside organisations as it winds down.
Based in the Easterhouse area of the city, the charity had run long-established services for women and children fleeing domestic abuse but last year its main office closed for more than six weeks following the mass suspension of staff.
When five staff were then dismissed during a ballot period for strike action, Unite the union launched legal action against the charity.
In a statement, Glasgow East Women's Aid said: "We are deeply saddened by the closure of the organisation.
"Our priority at this difficult time is to ensure that women and children currently supported by Glasgow East Women’s Aid continue to receive the help and support they need, and that those who may need support in the future know where to turn. "We will continue to liaise with partners, including the regulator, Care Inspectorate, funders, and the Council, throughout this difficult time."
In October last year more than a dozen whistleblowers at the women's aid charity were suspended after making claims of bullying in the workplace.
Members of Unite lodged a motion of no confidence in the board and management and there was a mass suspension of staff.
A spokesperson for the GEWA board said, however, that all service users were still being supported and services, rather than staff, had been suspended and were on full pay.
The dispute led to a ballot for industrial action and Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said at the time whistleblowing staff had been "victimised".
The 13 Unite members who were suspended were women and children’s support workers who provide services for women and children fleeing and experiencing domestic abuse in Greater Easterhouse - one of Scotland’s most economically deprived communities.
