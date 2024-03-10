As part of an investigation into how the problems faced by students have an impact on wider society, The Herald spoke to students and tenant advocacy groups about the impact the lack of student housing is having on the rental market.
One stark example is in Scotland's capital.
Aside from Edinburgh City Council, the University of Edinburgh is the biggest landlord in the city.
Data from CIA Landlords published in 2022 put Edinburgh rental prices for students at an average of £1,285 which made it the fifth most expensive in the UK.
The data showed that cumulatively student landlords in Scotland's capital were making over £568,428,420 per year.
Read More: Scottish Government further education cuts and their impact
The average rent per calendar month in 'student areas' was £1,285.28 with an average of £15,423.32 per year.
Eliot Wooding-Sherman, who is running to be president of NUS Scotland said: "Costs are rising. Some campuses don’t have their own accommodation although most, even college campuses, do.
“Typically year-on-year the costs for those places will go up, so if you look at a place like Edinburgh, Edinburgh University is the second biggest landlord in the city – so if Edinburgh University is putting their accommodation prices up then it’ll have an effect on the private sector as well, which affects more than just the students."
As well as providing space for 2,000 students in university-managed accommodation - traditional student halls - the University of Edinburgh offers the chance to rent privately through its own landlord and letting service, DOMUS.
DOMUS looks after more than 300 properties in which the university in effect becomes the tenant of a landlord's flat, and those flats are then sub-let to students who have completed their first year studies.
In a pitch to landlords on the company's website it says: "Once your property is let there are a number of ongoing landlord regulations that must be adhered to. Our service is specifically designed to absorb these pressures and concerns, creating a level of trust between the landlord and the tenants, ensuring a smooth lease term.
"We are the primary contact for tenants and in the event of a complaint or repair request, we ensure that our contractors deal with the issue efficiently and professionally and keep you up to date with relevant information."
As of 2019 Domus provided accommodation for more than 800 students.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here