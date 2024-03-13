The SNP could lose 28 seats at the next election, despite winning the same share of the vote as Labour, according to a new poll.
The Redfield and Wilson survey suggested the two parties were both set to win 34% of the vote at the looming general election.
Even though they are tied, the first-past-the-post system and Scotland’s electoral geography, particularly the concentration of Labour voters in the central belt, would mean success for Anas Sarwar's party.
The Tories were in a distant third on 16% while the Lib Dems were on 6%.
Reform UK, who have no real presence in Scotland, but have had a high profile in recent days thanks to the defection of MP Lee Anderson, were on 4%.
Alba, who have two MPs, were on 1%.
Meanwhile, the survey also showed that Mr Sarwar now polls better than Humza Yousaf when voters are asked who they think would make the better First Minister, but only just.
While the Scottish Labour leader on 32%, while the First Minister was on 31%.
Pollster and Herald columnist Mark McGeoghegan said that a seat projection based on these results would see the SNP return 20 MPs while Labour returned 27.
The Tories would drop one MP to return six north of the Border, while the LibDems would win four seats.
Implied seat results for this Scotland-only Westminster poll. https://t.co/BMQHzOORSE pic.twitter.com/rgN7fhE07b— Mark McGeoghegan (@markmcgeoghegan) March 13, 2024
On the Holyrood constituency vote, the SNP were on 35%, four points ahead of Labour on 31% with the Tories on 18%.
On the list vote, Labour, with 29%, had a one-point lead over the SNP, at 28%.
The Tories were on 16%, the Greens and the Lib Dems both on 9%, Reform UK on 5%, and Alba on 3%.
Redfield and Wilton also asked about independence, with No ahead by three-points.
Some 46% of those polled Scots said they would vote No, while 43% said they would vote Yes. The remaining 11% said they did not know.
Redfield and Wilton Strategies surveyed 1,000 Scots from March 10-11.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This poll shows that Scots want change and that they are turning to Scottish Labour to deliver it.
“With Anas Sarwar now leading Humza Yousaf as the people's preferred choice for First Minister, it is clear that Scotland now wants change from both of its failing governments.
“From a New Deal for Working People to GB energy and thousands of clean energy jobs in Scotland, only Scottish Labour is offering change to the people of Scotland.
“Only Scottish Labour can replace both the Tories and the SNP.”
