It is not clear when the cash was handed over, but if the report by Tortoise Media is accurate — and it has not been denied — it means Frank Hester has now given Rishi Sunak’s party over £15m.

To put that into some context, last year the party’s total donations amounted to £48m. Their costs for the 2019 general election were roughly £16m.

READ MORE: Douglas Ross calls Frank Hester donation to be 'looked at'

According to the Guardian, at a 2019 meeting, Mr Hester was alleged to have said: "It's like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you're just like I hate, you just want to hate all black women because she's there, and I don't hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot."

He has since apologised for making "rude" comments but claimed his words "had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

Downing Street initially declined to describe the remarks as racist, with ministers sent out to defend Mr Hester and reject calls for the money to be returned.

No 10 only changed position after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that they were.

The deputy leader of the Scottish Tories has said she will seek clarification on reports of the further donation.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Friday, Meghan Gallacher said she could not comment on the “unverified” donation.

“I’ve certainly not had the time from when I first read the story, which was late last evening, to this morning appearing on your programme,” she said.

“Certainly that can be something that we’ll look at.”

Asked if she would seek clarification on Friday, the deputy leader said: “Of course, I will have a discussion about this, but again, it’s unverified and I can’t comment on unverified donations.”

READ MORE: Tories would take more money from Frank Hester, says minister

On Thursday, speaking to journalists following First Minister’s Questions, Douglas Ross insisted the Scottish Tories had not received donations from Mr Hester.

The Moray MP said the comments were “racist, unacceptable and wrong”.

Mr Ross said: “There can be no dubiety around that.

“I think it was unacceptable and wrong, and the party at a UK level needs to look at that donation.”

Pressed on whether the Tories should return the money, he said: “I think this should be looked at.”

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said: "People like Mr Hester and his attitudes need to be nowhere near our politics.

"Conservative politicians need to learn that just because someone gives you millions of pounds that does not make the inexcusable, excusable."