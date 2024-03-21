OEG said unexploded ordnance dating from the World Wars of the last century poses a significant challenge to the construction of offshore wind projects.

The group has started work on a six-month project for ScottishPower, which will involve the identification, investigation, and disposal of confirmed UXO targets across an area covering more than 300 square kilometres.

The work is expected to clear the way for the start of construction work on East Anglia THREE later this year. The windfarm has been designed to produce enough electricity to power more than one million homes.

OEG has bases in Aberdeen and Suffolk.

The contract provides an example of how firms are using the experience gained working for oil and gas firms in the North Sea to help them win work in the renewables business.

It comes as Aberdeen-based oil services groups eye significant growth prospects as they look to capitalise on investment in energy systems around the world.

The Centurion group based in the city has agreed to sell a business which works on infrastructure in Western Canada. The move will allow Centurion to increase its focus on markets such as oil and gas and renewables around the world.

The move comes after the private equity backed-group completed a quickfire series of acquisitions involving businesses that support firms operating offshore and onshore.

Centurion, which employs more than 300 people in the UK, did not disclose financial details regarding the sale of the Canada Infrastructure unit to the Hillcore Group.

Ashtead Technology Holdings, which runs a global subsea equipment supply business from Aberdeen has boosted its board with the appointment of a sector heavyweight.

Jean Cahuzak has been appointed a non-executive director of Ashtead after holding senior roles with energy services giants Subsea 7 and Schlumberger.

Ashtead’s chairman Bill Shannon said Mr Cahuzak would bring valuable insight and perspective to board discussions and decision-making as directors continue to grow the business.

Mr Cahuzak said Ashtead has been on an exciting growth journey over the last few years and has positioned itself well to support the changing offshore energy landscape.

Ashtead bought Aberdeenshire-based Ace Winches for £53 million in November.

Oil and gas industry leaders say the outlook for investment in the North Sea is uncertain following a series of tax changes. The renewable energy industry has provided an increasingly important source of business for services firms.