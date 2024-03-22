The former finance secretary has said comments she made last night should not be interpreted as a criticism of the First Minister.
Kate Forbes, who was narrowly beaten by Humza Yousaf in last year's SNP leadership race, took to social media earlier today to say her remarks should not be read in such a way.
The Times reported this morning that she had suggested the First Minister lacked a "big vision". The report was followed up The Herald.
But writing on X, formerly Twitter earlier today she said: "If you read my remarks you’ll note they weren’t a criticism of the First Minister.
"Of course we need a big vision to inspire voters, especially during tough times. The one we share is to build a prosperous economy and improve lives, ultimately through independence."
She added: "Last night’s HolyroodSources event on 25 years since devolution was an inspiring tour of big visions - from establishing the Parliament through to holding the referendum. And so my question was: what is our vision for change in the next 25 years?"
She told last night's audience that she would remain as an MSP as long as she felt she could “deal with the root symptoms and not just tread water”, and she heavily hinted that she wanted to have a second tilt at the leadership.
However, she added: “All of us need to be enthused and inspired by what the current big vision is and for individuals who are working there — we too need to be enthused because if we’re not, then there are alternative jobs.”
The event at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms featured contributions from three former first ministers: Mr Salmond, Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale and Henry McLeish. Ms Forbes said that all of them “had a big vision” for Holyrood and asked: “What is the big vision for the next 25 years?”
Sources familiar with Ms Forbes’s told The Times she was loyal to Mr Yousaf and expected him to be in place until at least the Holyrood 2026 election.
Later on today, she posted a message on X to thank NHS staff after she revealed her daughter was rushed to hospital by ambulance.
"V impressed with NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service this morning. Only briefly on hold at NHS 24 before speaking to a nurse, who called an ambulance that arrived immediately andtook us to A&E - all under 2 hours. Big thanks to paramedics Matt and Keri. The toddler at the heart of the drama is OK!"
