He made the comments during a lengthy interview in which discussed his role as head of Operation Kenova, which is investigating the activities of British Army agent Freddie Scappaticci.

The Belfast man, code-named Stakeknife and who died last year aged 77, was a senior figure in the IRA’s internal security unit which abducted, tortured and murdered dozens of people during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

Operation Kenova's interim report, published earlier this month, found that the running of Stakeknife, who was not named in the document, by the security services, probably resulted in more lives being lost than saved.

It also found that the security forces repeatedly withheld and did not action information about threats to life, abductions and murders in order to protect agents from compromise.

The interim report revealed that while the use of agents undoubtedly saved lives during the Troubles, there were occasions when preventable crimes were allowed to happen and went unsolved as a result of efforts to protect agents.

Alfredo "Freddie" Scappaticci (extreme left of picture/side faced) pictured at the 1988 funeral of IRA man Brendan Davison. Gerry Adams is pictured carrying the coffin. Scappaticci was named by the Sunday Herald in 2003 as 'Stakeknife' the Army's top informer inside the IRA. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

It also identified several cases of murder where the security forces had advance intelligence but did not intervene in order to protect sources; and found that a lack of legal framework to govern the use of agents during the Troubles created a “maverick culture” where agent handling was considered a high-stakes “dark art” that was practised “off the books”.

Reflecting on what lessons people in Scotland should learn from the Troubles and from the Kenova interim report Sir Iain pointed to the close ties between Scotland, the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic.

He said: "What happened in the communities in NI is not something we should ever forget. It is important to remember just the brutality and how so many families were ripped apart.

"Everybody including people in Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom should ensure that everything we do supports the peace process."

He added: "The United Kingdom and Ireland are so culturally linked, there is the old joke about half of Donegal in Glasgow and half of Glasgow in Donegal.

"So many of us have families and in laws [connected to Northern Ireland and Ireland]."

He added: "And also I think we need to make sure that anything we do does not allow those Troubles to be reignited, that could be something like how you support your football team, to how you conduct yourself in your day to day business.

"Sectarianism is something I have an absolute revulsion for. I don't think it has any place in a civilised society, it doesn't have any place in Scottish society, and we need to ensure that how we conduct ourselves in Scotland doesn't underpin some of that sectarian hatred that lay behind the Troubles.

"I think it is really important to recognise what went on for the communities of Northern Ireland and for the people we are very close to and make sure that what happened can never be repeated.

"And that everyone in all walks of life, all political parties, and everyone who is committed to democracy, is committed to the peace process."

The report drew attention to the overall level of violence during the 30 year conflict.

It stated: "Between 1966 and 2006 there were 3,720 conflict related deaths and 40,000 people were injured. 213,000 people are today experiencing significant mental health problems as a result of the conflict."

It added: "The Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) went from policing a society where serious and violent crime was relatively rare to becoming the most dangerous police force in the world in which to serve. During the course of the conflict, 302 RUC officers were killed and over 10,000 injured, with 300 left severely disabled. Between August 1969 and July 2007, 1,441 armed forces personal died prematurely - 722 killed in terror attacks and 719 as a result of other causes."