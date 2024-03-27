The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said that by almost every measure, the country was off track to meet its goal of cutting its carbon emissions by three quarters by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

GMB Scotland, representing members across oil, gas, nuclear and renewables, has written to Scottish ministers asking a review its opposition to nuclear.

They say that new nuclear means that thousands of well-paid jobs that come with energy source and the skills will be based here in Scotland therefore bolstering the tax base to pay for our NHS, social care and other public services.

But in response, ministers say they do not support the building of nuclear power stations in Scotland "under current technologies.

It is direct contrast to the UK government which is exploring plans to build a new large-scale nuclear plant, despite concerns about delays to existing projects.

Ministers say the project would be the biggest expansion of the sector in 70 years, reducing reliance on overseas supply.

The union said that a letter has been sent to the energy minister off the back of the "dismal" CCC analysis "saying the ideological opposition to nuclear energy has to end if there is any chance of hitting emission targets".

Claire Greer, the union’s organiser in energy, has written to Mairi McAllan, cabinet secretary for net zero and energy, calling for Scotland to follow other countries across the globe and use nuclear power to cut emissions.

She said: “The Scottish Government has stated that nuclear energy takes a long time to build. However, so too do wind farms.

“The pursuit of net zero is a long process that will span decades and generations. We must make the plans and investments now to meet tomorrow’s targets."

The Scottish Trades Union Congress has raised concerns that Scotland has become the 'poor relation' of the UK over the green job bonanza with employment per £1m of turnover at its lowest level since records began.

Analysis of official estimates showed Scotland produced two jobs per £1m of turnover in 2022 - the lowest level since official estimates began in 2014 when it was at around four jobs per £1m.

But across the UK, the low carbon and renewable energy sector was producing four jobs per £1m of turnover in 2022 - and has in recently years been consistently higher than Scotland.

It was previously revealed that jobs in the low carbon and renewable energy sector (LCRE) on Scotland had dropped by 13% in the year from 29,700 to 25,700 - while turnover has soared by 47% from £8.853bn to £12.992bn.

The union said that the potential to expand and extend existing nuclear facilities at Hunterston and Torness should be urgently examined.

Ms Green told Ms McAllan: “Reducing emissions is a long-term mission that requires a robust and realistic plan.

“So far the Scottish Government has blocked the expansion of new nuclear energy despite its many benefits, including the delivery of stable, secure and independent energy.”

The union said new nuclear would deliver cleaner energy for Scots while helping create and protect skilled, well-paid jobs currently being off-shored along with contracts for renewable infrastructure.

“Hunterston and Torness both currently present an opportunity for expansion so that low carbon energy and jobs can continue in Scotland. Whilst the Scottish Government continues to block any new nuclear, these opportunities will be missed as will emission targets," she said.

The CCC said the Scottish Government's action and policies “continue to fall far short” of what was needed. Most sectors, such as housing, transport and farming, remained so far behind their interim targets “the acceleration required [to] meet the 2030 target is now beyond what is credible”.

The only sectors in which emissions were falling fast enough were electricity, thanks to the wider use of renewables, and aviation and shipping, in which emissions stalled due to the pandemic.

Outside that, the rate of reduction in emissions would have to increase by nine times to put the 2030 goal in reach, the committee found.

Scotland would need to more than double the rate at which it is planting trees. It would have to provide electric vehicle chargers three times as quickly, and increase the use of heat pumps 13 times as quickly.

Ministers were last year due to publish its proposals for how to speed up progress, laying out how to put the country on course to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045, five years sooner than the UK as a whole. The plan is still to be published.

Ms Greer said: "Progress has been so poor that the 2030 target is now no longer credible.

"To date, the plans from the Scottish Government have not been credible."

The union says that under Contracts for Difference, wind is costed at around £83/MWh due to higher costs in balancing, transmission and storage, while nuclear is currently costed around £92.50/MWh.

But it says that the nuclear costs can be cut and has the added benefit of ensuring a "stable and secure supply of electricity" when demand cannot be met by renewable sources alone.

The CCC’s criticisms have been growing in intensity for some years. In the Scottish government, the Scottish National party shares power with the Scottish Greens after signing a co-operation agreement in 2021 that prioritised action on climate.

Humza Yousaf, who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as first minister has put less emphasis on climate action, despite its significance in the deal with the Greens.

Russell Findlay, the West Scotland MSP is expected to quiz ministers in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday about whether it will undertake an evaluation of the potential benefits of small modular nuclear reactors within Scotland's energy provision.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government does not support the building of new nuclear fission power stations in Scotland under current technologies. New nuclear power is expensive; will take years, if not decades, to become operational, and has significant environmental concerns.

“In our upcoming Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan we will set out clear pathway to deliver on global commitments and capitalise on the enormous opportunities offered by becoming a net zero economy.

“Significant growth in renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage provide the best pathway to net zero by 2045, and will deliver a climate friendly energy system that delivers affordable, resilient and clean energy supplies for Scotland.”

The UK Government has said a new plant would quadruple energy supplies by 2050.

But concerns have been raised, with existing nuclear projects already behind schedule and over-budget.

The government's Civil Nuclear Roadmap is intended to bolster the UK's energy independence by exploring a new site for another nuclear power station of the size and scale of the £30bn plants under construction at Hinkley Point in Somerset and committed to Sizewell in Suffolk.

There has also been £300m pledged to produce nuclear reactor fuel in the UK, currently only commercially produced in Russia, which it said would lower bills and improve energy security.