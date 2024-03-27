The Scottish Parliament has ended its membership of Stonewall's Diversity Champions programme, The Herald has learned.
A Holyrood spokesperson said membership expired in February 2024 and the LGBT+ organisation was informed earlier this month that it would not be renewed.
The parliament paid £3,090 a year to be part of the Diversity Champions Programme, which the charity describes as "the leading employers' programme for ensuring all LGBTQ+ staff are free to be themselves in the workplace".
Employers that sign up are offered advice and guidance and are entered into the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index and Global Workplace Equality Index, where they are benchmarked against other companies.
The scheme has proved controversial in recent years, with a number of quangos and UK Government departments pulling out, including the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Justice.
The BBC left in 2021 as they said their membership raised questions about impartiality on issues that the charity was campaigning about.
While the Equality and Human Rights Commission left the programme as they felt it “did not constitute the best value for money."
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Our Stonewall membership enabled us to advance equality for our LGBT+ staff and implement our Trans and Non-Binary Policy for employees and managers.
“While we informed Stonewall earlier this month that we would not be renewing our membership, we continue to have positive relations with the organisation.”
Stonewall says more than 900 organisations in the UK have signed up to be Diversity Champions. It is one of the charity's main fundraisers.
The most recent accounts show the charity brought in £7 million in 2022-23, with £3.9 million coming from the programme.
Holyrood’s decision to leave the scheme comes after last week’s decision to ban staff wearing rainbow lanyards.
From Thursday, workers employed by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body will not be allowed to wear lanyards relating to "social movements" and must instead wear the parliament-issued purple one.
The new rule does not apply to MSPs or their staff.
