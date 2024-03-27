“The hill land is steep in places but provides interesting habitat and topography and offers an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to explore environmental and woodland schemes and to enjoy the natural capital of the land and surroundings,” the agent said.

Mallaig Mhor includes a traditional stone and slate boathouse located on the north-eastern shoreline.

The extensive croft has spectacular views (Image: Strutt and Parker)

The building is used for storage purposes but could be re-developed into a residential property.

The agent said that “it has been used in the past but is currently not suitable for that purpose”.

Strutt and Parker also said: “Mallaig Mhor comprises an exceptional and extensive coastal property located at the entrance to Loch Nevis and the Knoydart Peninsula just to the east of the fishing port of Mallaig.

“The property, which is all tenanted croft, lies between a height of sea level and approximately 500m (1,600 ft) close to the summit of Carn a Ghobhair, the summit of which is not on the property.”

Mallaig Mhor Bay at the north-eastern corner of the property, is a sheltered bay with a small sandy beach and slipway with good access to the sea.

The northern boundary of the 847.1-acre property comprises coastline and extends approximately 1.4 miles with attractive coastal native woodland areas and private bays.

Strutt and Parker added: “It should be noted that there is a house (the white house) located to south of the boathouse which is not included in the sale and is under separate ownership.”

The property is held as a croft tenancy and is offered for sale by way of an assignation. Any sale will be conditional on approval by the Crofting Commission. The current rent is approximately £100/year payable to Nevis Estates.

Strutt and Parker said the croft is available at offers over £450,000.