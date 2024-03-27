The 16-year-old boy's identity has not been released, but both families have called for privacy.

Marcus' family said in a statement released through police: “Marcus was a young man who loved going out and about with his mates. He will be missed so very much by all of his family and his friends.

“We cannot begin to explain what a shock this has been for everyone and we would like time to be able to come to terms with what has happened.”

The crash involved a Sur-ron e-bike, blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf at around 8pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the two teenagers, who had been passengers on the bike, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy who had been riding the bike was rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries, police said. His condition is described as stable.

Police said the driver of the Mokka, a 54-year-old man, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released.

No one else was injured, according to officers.

The road was closed for several hours for crash investigations to take place and re-opened at around 11am on Tuesday (March 26).

Sergeant Iain Nicholson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all involved. This is an incident that has also affected the wider community at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who could help with our enquiries to come forward.

“If you information, such as dash-cam, or saw anything at the time of the crash that could assist officers then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of Monday, March 25, 2024.