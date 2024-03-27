The family of a teenage boy killed in a crash involving an e-bike has said he will be "missed so very much".
Seventeen-year-old Marcus Beck from Elgin died alongside a 16-year-old boy after the crash on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin Road on Monday (March 25).
The 16-year-old boy's identity has not been released, but both families have called for privacy.
Read more: Two teenagers killed in crash between e-bike and four cars
Marcus' family said in a statement released through police: “Marcus was a young man who loved going out and about with his mates. He will be missed so very much by all of his family and his friends.
“We cannot begin to explain what a shock this has been for everyone and we would like time to be able to come to terms with what has happened.”
The crash involved a Sur-ron e-bike, blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf at around 8pm on Monday.
Emergency services attended and the two teenagers, who had been passengers on the bike, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 14-year-old boy who had been riding the bike was rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries, police said. His condition is described as stable.
Read more: Pedestrian fighting for her life after being hit by car in Aberdeenshire
Police said the driver of the Mokka, a 54-year-old man, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released.
No one else was injured, according to officers.
The road was closed for several hours for crash investigations to take place and re-opened at around 11am on Tuesday (March 26).
Sergeant Iain Nicholson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all involved. This is an incident that has also affected the wider community at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.
“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who could help with our enquiries to come forward.
“If you information, such as dash-cam, or saw anything at the time of the crash that could assist officers then please get in touch.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of Monday, March 25, 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here