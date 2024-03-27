The Scottish restaurant group behind the Topolabamba, Panang, and Chaakoo Bombay brands has unveiled plans for a new high-end Chinese dining venue in Glasgow city centre.
Zhima – which translates to sesame in Mandarin – will open at the former site of Prezzo in St Vincent Place on April 17, creating more than 60 new jobs. The venue was one of 46 closed last year by Prezzo as the Italian restaurant group battled soaring energy and food costs.
The interior has been transformed following a £1 million fit-out into a "contemporary and elegant" restaurant. It is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group, which was established in 2011 by Scottish hotelier Paul Sloan in partnership with restaurant veterans Mario Gizzi and Tony Connetta of Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group (DRG).
“We’re so excited to bring Zhima to Glasgow city centre, where it will add something new to a burgeoning dining destination," Mr Sloan said. "The concept has been in development for close to four years but finding the right site was the key.
“We’ve had a plan in place with partners Mario and Tony to transform St. Vincent Street/Place, and this is the next stage. It’s right next to Buchanan Street and a prime location for a new venue.
"As soon as we heard the site on St. Vincent Place was becoming available, we knew it was the home for Zhima.”
In its bid to create "elegant, adventurous" dining the group has recruited chefs with more than 20 years’ experience working in Asian-fusion restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan influences will underpin the cooking style and small plates which are the hallmark of Hunky Dory's Mexican, Thai, and Indian offerings will be catered for at Zhima's cocktail bar.
“There aren’t many places in the city centre where diners can go and get properly dressed up and that’s the point of difference we’re bringing to this part of Glasgow," added Mr Sloan, who is also behind luxury hotels No. 26 By The Sea and No 17 The Promenade in Oban.
"It’s all about elevating customer experiences and providing a late night venue with a bit of glam and sophistication.”
