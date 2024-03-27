THE new property division of Glasgow investment firm N4 Partners has purchased a building at an “iconic” city location for its maiden deal.
N4 Property announced this morning that it has completed the acquisition of 14 Blythswood Square, formerly home to banking giant NatWest in Glasgow, for a seven-figure sum. It now plans to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of the property, which it declared occupies a “prime corner position in what is regarded as one of Glasgow’s premier locations”.
The deal was fronted by Richard Elliott, head of property at N4, who joined the company in October, signalling its move into the property market. The inaugural acquisition is the first of numerous developments planned within the N4 portfolio, which will span interests in commercial, industrial, and residential properties.
N4 Property expects to generate strong occupier demand in the Blythswood Square property, given its history and green space outlook.
Mr Elliott said: “We’re delighted to complete N4 Property’s first acquisition in such an iconic location. We have a well-considered occupational strategy already in place and look forward to restoring the building back into a high quality, modern commercial office.”
