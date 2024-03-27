READ MORE: Bill Costley puts Souter's Inn near Turnberry up for sale

The deal was fronted by Richard Elliott, head of property at N4, who joined the company in October, signalling its move into the property market. The inaugural acquisition is the first of numerous developments planned within the N4 portfolio, which will span interests in commercial, industrial, and residential properties.

N4 Property expects to generate strong occupier demand in the Blythswood Square property, given its history and green space outlook.

Mr Elliott said: “We’re delighted to complete N4 Property’s first acquisition in such an iconic location. We have a well-considered occupational strategy already in place and look forward to restoring the building back into a high quality, modern commercial office.”

