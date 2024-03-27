VisitScotland is to close its network of information centres to focus on a “digital-first” strategy as more tourists plan their trips online.
The national tourism organisation said there have been significant changes to the way people plan holidays, with most using travel specialists and online resources including TikTok, YouTube and websites to research and book.
To adapt to this shift in behaviour, VisitScotland said it will invest its resources and expertise in a strategy designed to influence people as they make plans before setting off on their trip.
All 25 information centres – known as iCentres – will operate as usual until the end of September as part of a phased, two-year closure programme.
A total of 170 staff will be affected – 120 permanent workers and 50 seasonal employees.
READ MORE: Glasgow building at 'iconic' address acquired in maiden deal
VisitScotland said there will be no compulsory redundancies and staff have been offered a range of options including reskilling, redeployment and voluntary redundancy.
Chairman Lord Thurso said: “The tourism landscape has changed significantly in recent years. The demand for iCentres has reduced while the demand for online information and booking has continued to grow.
“In order to continue building demand and growing the value of tourism and events, it is vitally important that we target channels we know visitors use to influence them to visit Scotland.
“Our research shows that as an organisation, we have a greater and more impactful role to play in providing information before visitors travel. Prioritising a digital-first model of information provision allows us to reach potential visitors at those early planning stages when we can shape their future travel decisions.
“Together with businesses and our partners, we want to build on success and ensure that across all areas of our work – marketing, destination development, business advice, insights and events – we prioritise the activities that will deliver for our industry and for Scotland.
“By evolving our work in this way, we will be able to invest in the activities that will accelerate sustainable growth in the visitor economy, helping create jobs, sustain communities and attract investment for the future.”
VisitScotland is currently engaging with stakeholders to discuss local arrangements.
It said the new strategy will target channels it knows visitors use to inspire and influence where they go, when they come and what they do, including promoting lesser-known destinations and quieter times of year.
It said tools using artificial intelligence are among the ways people now find and plan holiday experiences.
The organisation also said the role tour operators and travel agents can play in helping international visitors plan holidays to Scotland has become increasingly important, with almost two-thirds (64%) of international visitors to Scotland booking as part of a package.
Scotland Office minister John Lamont raised concerns about the decision.
He said: "The closure of all 25 VisitScotland tourist information centres across the country will be a blow to our towns and puts at a disadvantage the many thousands of tourists from the UK and beyond, who use their services. While online tourism is growing, it is not available to all and these centres from Lerwick to Dumfries ensure vital information can be accessed by those tourists, particularly the elderly.
"I'd urge the Scottish Government to consider the impact this will have on local businesses and on visitors to areas where tourism is a huge part of the local economy."
The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here