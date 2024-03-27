The hotel in Tarves, Aberdeenshire has had the same owners for 17 years and has “very neatly presented public areas” to include a bar, lounge bar, bistro and large function room.

“One of our clients has decided to retire and consequently the business and property has been offered for sale,” Cornerstone said.

“The Aberdeen Arms Hotel has been rarely available on the open market, our clients are only the ninth owner in the last 133 years.

“The hotel operates as a multi-income stream business, offering an excellent mix of beers, wines and spirts as well as trading with a tasty lunch and dinner menu.

“Given the central location in the village the function room and the hotel in general trades to a wide variety of functions ranging from birthdays, funerals and weddings to music and entertainment.”

The agent added: “The rooms are popular with tourists as Tarves is well situated for a variety of tourist destinations and the hotel is on the North Sea Cycle Route.

“As well as holiday makers the hotel caters for visiting relatives and those working in the area The hotel is the only licensed establishment in this growing village, which serves the locals as well as outlying local area. The business is run by our clients with the assistance two full time chefs and around 10 part time staff.”

Cornerstone Business Agents said the freehold is on offer at a guide price of £550,000.

City centre restaurant group launches 'elevated' Chinese dining venture

The Scottish restaurant group behind the Topolabamba, Panang, and Chaakoo Bombay brands has unveiled plans for a new high-end Chinese dining venue in Glasgow city centre.

Zhima – which translates to sesame in Mandarin – will open at the former site of Prezzo in St Vincent Place on April 17, creating more than 60 new jobs. The venue was one of 46 closed last year by Prezzo as the Italian restaurant group battled soaring energy and food costs. The interior has been transformed following a £1 million fit-out into a "contemporary and elegant" restaurant.

Glasgow building at 'iconic' address acquired in maiden deal

The new property division of Glasgow investment firm N4 Partners has purchased a building at an “iconic” city location for its maiden deal.

N4 Property announced this morning that it has completed the acquisition of 14 Blythswood Square, formerly home to banking giant NatWest in Glasgow, for a seven-figure sum. It now plans to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of the property, which it declared occupies a “prime corner position in what is regarded as one of Glasgow’s premier locations”.