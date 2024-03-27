A hotel dating from the nineteenth century in a “sought-after” village location has been brought to market as its owner moves to retire.
Cornerstone Business Agents said that the “immaculately presented” four-letting room hotel is popular with tourists as well as being on a famous cycle route.
The hotel in Tarves, Aberdeenshire has had the same owners for 17 years and has “very neatly presented public areas” to include a bar, lounge bar, bistro and large function room.
“One of our clients has decided to retire and consequently the business and property has been offered for sale,” Cornerstone said.
“The Aberdeen Arms Hotel has been rarely available on the open market, our clients are only the ninth owner in the last 133 years.
“The hotel operates as a multi-income stream business, offering an excellent mix of beers, wines and spirts as well as trading with a tasty lunch and dinner menu.
“Given the central location in the village the function room and the hotel in general trades to a wide variety of functions ranging from birthdays, funerals and weddings to music and entertainment.”
The agent added: “The rooms are popular with tourists as Tarves is well situated for a variety of tourist destinations and the hotel is on the North Sea Cycle Route.
“As well as holiday makers the hotel caters for visiting relatives and those working in the area The hotel is the only licensed establishment in this growing village, which serves the locals as well as outlying local area. The business is run by our clients with the assistance two full time chefs and around 10 part time staff.”
Cornerstone Business Agents said the freehold is on offer at a guide price of £550,000.
City centre restaurant group launches 'elevated' Chinese dining venture
The Scottish restaurant group behind the Topolabamba, Panang, and Chaakoo Bombay brands has unveiled plans for a new high-end Chinese dining venue in Glasgow city centre.
Zhima – which translates to sesame in Mandarin – will open at the former site of Prezzo in St Vincent Place on April 17, creating more than 60 new jobs. The venue was one of 46 closed last year by Prezzo as the Italian restaurant group battled soaring energy and food costs. The interior has been transformed following a £1 million fit-out into a "contemporary and elegant" restaurant.
Glasgow building at 'iconic' address acquired in maiden deal
The new property division of Glasgow investment firm N4 Partners has purchased a building at an “iconic” city location for its maiden deal.
N4 Property announced this morning that it has completed the acquisition of 14 Blythswood Square, formerly home to banking giant NatWest in Glasgow, for a seven-figure sum. It now plans to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of the property, which it declared occupies a “prime corner position in what is regarded as one of Glasgow’s premier locations”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here