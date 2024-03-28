Scottish houses sell faster than anywhere else in the UK, new data has revealed, with Carluke leading the country for speed of sale.
Across Great Britain, it is currently taking 71 days on average for homes to find a buyer, compared with 57 days last year, the longest at this time of year since 2019. Agents report that it is still a very price sensitive market, and buyers are taking their time to find the right home amongst more property choice according to website Rightmove.
In Scotland however the average time is just 43 days, with the average home in Carluke shifted after 24.
That's the fastest in the whole UK, followed by Larbert and Falkirk at 26 and 27 days respectively.
Indeed, Scotland makes up nine of the top 10 with fourth-placed Upton in the south-west of England followed by Troon, Port Glasgow, Irvine, Wishaw, Bellshill and Denny.
Some of the current slowest markets were coastal hotspots during the pandemic years, such as St Ives in Cornwall, which is second slowest, taking 129 days on average to find a buyer (+34 days longer than last year) and Brixham in Dorset taking 119 days (+44 days longer than last year).
Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “As this Spring brings more optimism for movers, it’s important that sellers consider that it’s taking longer to find the right buyer than at this time last year, despite the market being busier.
"The quickest areas to find a buyer continue to mostly be in Scotland, and it’s only taking two days longer than last year to find a buyer on average across Scotland, compared to two weeks longer on average across Great Britain, highlighting the multi-speed market. Sellers keen to find a buyer as soon as possible this Spring should work closely with their local estate agent, to price accurately for their local area.”
