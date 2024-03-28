In Scotland however the average time is just 43 days, with the average home in Carluke shifted after 24.

That's the fastest in the whole UK, followed by Larbert and Falkirk at 26 and 27 days respectively.

Indeed, Scotland makes up nine of the top 10 with fourth-placed Upton in the south-west of England followed by Troon, Port Glasgow, Irvine, Wishaw, Bellshill and Denny.

Some of the current slowest markets were coastal hotspots during the pandemic years, such as St Ives in Cornwall, which is second slowest, taking 129 days on average to find a buyer (+34 days longer than last year) and Brixham in Dorset taking 119 days (+44 days longer than last year).

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “As this Spring brings more optimism for movers, it’s important that sellers consider that it’s taking longer to find the right buyer than at this time last year, despite the market being busier.

"The quickest areas to find a buyer continue to mostly be in Scotland, and it’s only taking two days longer than last year to find a buyer on average across Scotland, compared to two weeks longer on average across Great Britain, highlighting the multi-speed market. Sellers keen to find a buyer as soon as possible this Spring should work closely with their local estate agent, to price accurately for their local area.”