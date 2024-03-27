A hacker group is in possession of at least a “small number” of patients’ data following a cyber attack, NHS Dumfries and Galloway has said.
Reports emerged on Wednesday of a post by the group INC Ransom on its dark web blog, alleging it has three terabytes of data from NHS Scotland.
The post included a “proof pack” of some of the data, which has been confirmed by the board to be genuine.
In a statement posted to the health board’s website, its chief executive Jeff Ace said: “We absolutely deplore the release of confidential patient data as part of this criminal act.
“This information has been released by hackers to evidence that this is in their possession.
READ MORE: Health board hit by cyber attack with ‘significant quantity’ of data at risk
“We are continuing to work with Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Scottish Government, and other agencies in response to this developing situation.”
Patients whose data has been leaked will be contacted by the board, he said, while patient-facing services will continue as normal.
Mr Ace said: “NHS Dumfries and Galloway is very acutely aware of the potential impact of this development on the patients whose data has been published, and the general anxiety which might result within our patient population.”
The board was hit by the cyber attack earlier this month, which it said at the time had put a “significant amount” of data at risk, but it had little impact on services for patients.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland inquiries are continuing into a cyber attack on NHS Dumfries & Galloway.”
A spokesman for the National Cyber Security Centre said: “We are working with law enforcement, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government to fully understand the impact of an incident.”
The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here