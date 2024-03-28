The poll found that every constituency has at least a two thirds majority in favour – with the highest levels of support reported in Orkney (82%), Shetland (82%), North East Fife (80%).

A Bill to introduce assisted dying in Scotland is working its way through the Scottish Parliament, in what will be a third attempt to legalise the option.

Liam McArthur's proposed members bill would give terminally ill patients with mental capacity, the right to access assistance to end their lives rather than being forced to travel overseas to do so.

Polling was carried out by Opinium Research on behalf of Dignity in Dying Scotland, and canvassed the views of people across the country.

READ MORE: Ministers to be given a free vote on Scots Assisted Dying Bill

Constituents of the party Leaders also backed Mr McArthur Bill, with voters in Humza Yousaf’s Glasgow Pollock ward said to be 67% in favour.

In Tory leader Douglas Ros’s Highland and Islands Region, 79% were said to support assisted dying, while the figure for Anas Sarwar’s Glasgow Region was 69%. Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton region Edinburgh Western backed the bill by 76%, Opinium found.

Liam McArthur MSP (Image: NQ)

Scottish Greens Co-leader Patrick Harvie’s Glasgow Region was said to be 69% in favour, while in Lorna Slater Lothian Region support stood at 76%.

Ally Thomson, Director of Dignity in Dying Scotland said: “As Liam McArthur MSP’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill is published in the Scottish Parliament, the message from constituents to their MSPs is strikingly clear – it is time to change the law and vote to give dying people the choice of safe and compassionate assisted dying.”

“In every constituency and region in Scotland there is an unshakeable majority of support for an assisted dying law, with tight safeguards that would benefit and protect dying people and improve end-of-life care as a whole. That law is now within our reach. The Bill published today provides the compassion and choice dying people need and puts safety and protection in place where none currently exists. ”

“I’ve spoken to countless terminally ill people who are desperate for the peace of mind that this Bill would bring, and to so many who have watched someone they love endure a terrible death and don’t wish anyone else to suffer in a similar way. The publication of the Bill today gives them all hope that needless suffering can be consigned to the past. We call on MSPs not to stand in the way of their choice.”

READ MORE: Assisted dying 'will become legal' in Scotland says MSP Liam McArthur

Liam McArthur MSP said: “Currently in Scotland assisted dying is illegal, a situation that I believe is failing too many terminally ill Scots at the end of life. It is leaving them facing traumatic deaths that impact not just them, but those that they leave behind. We can and must do better. That is why I am publishing my bill on assisted dying, which is being introduced formally in the Scottish Parliament today.”

“For many years, polling has consistently shown overwhelming support for assisted dying. I believe we are now seeing the necessary political support, across all parties, to deliver this long overdue reform. The provisions I am proposing would be robustly safeguarded to ensure the process works as intended. Similar laws have been safely and successfully introduced in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States where they continue to enjoy strong public support.”

“I hope that as they consider the provisions of the Bill, my colleagues will look at the evidence supporting a change in the law and the wishes of dying Scots and vote to give terminally ill adults the choice they need."

In the Opinium polling, support for changing the law was consistently high across those who plan to vote SNP (84%), Conservative (72%), Labour (79%), Green (81%) and Liberal Democrat (78%).

The polling also found a strong majority for law change among religious people, with 75% of people who align themselves with Church of Scotland/England and 66% of those who state they are Catholic in favour.

In addition, the polling found that more than half of Scots (55%) would personally consider travelling to Switzerland for an assisted death if they were terminally ill, but 57% would not be able to afford it, with costs skyrocketing to £15,000 in the last five years.