Work has begun on the new £400 million prison which will replace HMP Barlinnie.
Our sister title the Glasgow Times previously reported Glasgow City Council had approved plans to build HMP Glasgow on the former Provan Gas Works site which lies between Blackhill, Blochairn, Germiston and Provanmill in the city's East End.
The prison will have five four-storey residential housing blocks at its centre which will be equipped with heat pumps and solar panels.
Pictures from the site show the land being prepared ahead of the construction of the prison.
Michael Stoney, the governor of HMP Barlinnie who is leading HMP Glasgow, said of the plans: "We have consulted with partners and set out a bold vision for a new HMP Glasgow, which will provide the maximum possible benefit to those who live and work there, and our surrounding communities.
"Through a better quality of living environment and strong relationships with staff, we are determined to help those in our care comprehend and understand how they can move forward and set themselves on the road to a better future.
"HMP Glasgow will be a strong and supportive partner, both locally and to the wider Scottish justice system, delivering a social value that benefits the wellbeing of our wider communities."
It comes after the "somewhat Victorian" HMP Barlinnie was ruled to no longer be fit for purpose in 2020.
HMP Glasgow was initially set to open in 2025 to replace it, but the deadline has been pushed back to 2027.
