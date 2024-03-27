An urgent question to ministers by an SNP MSP over the sacking of the chief executive of state-owned shipyard firm Ferguson Marine has remained off the table today – after it was blocked by the SNP.

The request to have an urgent question put to the Scottish Government was made by the SNP MSP for Greenock and Inverclyde Stuart McMillan on Tuesday after David Tydeman, who has been at the centre of continuing concern of the escalating costs of Scotland's ferry fiasco, had his contract terminated.

The move came after the chief executive of the nationalised Inverclyde-based shipyard firm told ministers further delays are “likely” over two wildly over budget lifeline ferries.

Ministers have expressed regular concern at increases in costs and delays in the chief executive's quarterly updates.

The Scottish Government has said any more delays are “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile it is understood that Mr Tydeman is to get a huge pay off with the state-owned company saying: "He will receive what he is legally entitled".

Andrew Miller, the chairman of Ferguson Marine said it needed "strong leadership" to ensure its long-term future.

Mr McMillan wanted to raise a same-day question in the wake of the sacking but said he was scuppered because parliamentary rules say any request has to be submitted before 10am, while the news of Mr Tydeman's departure came at around 11am.

Exclusive: Sacked Scots ferry fiasco firm chief set to get huge pay off

He objected to the parliamentary rules that would have left him with "no option" but to wait till Wednesday to "ask a question on behalf of my constituents about a vital business in my constituency?".

He told MSPs in requesting an exception be made: "Every member here recognises the importance and significance of the yard and the fact that there has been reporting about that yard for quite some time."

He asked for a motion that the rules be temporarily suspended to allow discussion of the Ferguson Marine development.

But he lost the vote by 55 to 49. Some 25 MSPs did not vote.

And his appeal for discussion has since disappeared.

Of the 55 who voted against the debate all but one were part of the SNP-Green government.

Of those blocking the move 47 were SNP MPs, seven were Greens and one was from the Alba Party.

Those voting to block the move included wellbeing economy secretary Màiri McAllan, transport minister Fiona Hyslop, deputy first minister and finance secretary Shona Robison and ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Also adding his name to those who stopped the debate was disgraced former transport and health secretary Michael Matheson who insisted he would stay on as an MSP despite breaching Holyrood's code of conduct.

He was back in the Scottish Parliament for the first time since resigning from government on February 8 over an £11,000 iPad data roaming bill charged to taxpayers.

Scotland's Ferries | Secret Scotland: Chief FM adviser told to lift ferry fiasco costs confidentiality lid

Just four other SNP MSPs backed Mr McMillan's motion. They were former business minister Ivan McKee, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn MSP Bob Doris, Cunninghame North MSP Kenneth Gibson and Glasgow Shettleston MSP John Mason.

But in the wake of Mr McMillan's point of order, the urgent question remained off the table on Wednesday.

What took its place was an urgent question put forward by opposition party, the Scottish Conservatives.

Shadow transport minister Graham Simpson's question was less directed at the future of the yard, but focussed on what the reason was for Mr Tydeman's sacking.

A ferry user group official believed the political shenanigans was "indicative of the growing level of secrecy that is being stamped on everything associated with the ferry delivery scandal".

He said: "When a simple question on a matter of such importance cannot be heard as a matter of urgency, then we really are going backwards fast. It shouldn't be down to opposition parties to flush this out. All islanders want to know is when will we get a ferry fleet that works properly."

Costs continue to soar over new ferries Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa being built at the Inverclyde yard, which were due online in the first half of 2018, with one initially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but are at least six years late, with costs expected to be quadruple the original £97m contract. It has been confirmed that both are now to serve Arran.



Glen Sannox was launched by Nicola Sturgeon nearly seven years ago and is not expected to be ready till July at the earliest.

Glen Rosa was meant to be delivered to CalMac in August 2018, but that is currently scheduled for May 2025.

But the dates of arrival have been constantly in a state of flux as their construction has been plagued by design challenges, cost overruns and delays.

In the midst of the delays and soaring costs, Ferguson Marine under the control of tycoon Jim McColl fell into administration and was nationalised at the end of 2019 with CMAL and the yard's management blaming each other.



A parliamentary source said: "Parliament didn’t agree to suspend standing orders to allow him to request an urgent question outwith the usual timeframe for doing so.

"The presiding officer only confirms those [urgent questions] she has selected.

"Other members are likely to have the chance to ask supplementary questions on the back of Graham Simpson’s question this afternoon. The presiding officer would choose them from the chair in the chamber if they indicate they want to speak."