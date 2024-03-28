NFU Scotland has welcomed a commitment from Scottish Government that, with new conditionality around calving intervals, the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) will remain part of future support arrangements for Scottish beef farmers, and the union has called for details on new scheme rules to be shared at the earliest opportunity.

NFU Scotland’s 2023 Intentions survey, carried out early in that year, had predicted a 4% reduction in the Scottish suckler herd and anticipated that total calf claims made in the 2023 scheme year would be down.

NFU Scotland’s vice president Andrew Connon said: “NFU Scotland welcomes the timely and prompt payments of the SSBSS this year. It is concerning to see a 4% fall in animals claimed, which signifies that our beef sector still faces ongoing uncertainty and vulnerability despite the current robust prices for store and prime cattle.

“It is in the interests of our food and drink sector and our rural economy that farmers and crofters see a future in beef. It is clear that coupled support schemes such as SSBSS, which reward active farming and support our suckler beef herd, remain an anchor for farmers and crofters in these turbulent times”.

Round-up

Well-fleshed hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with strong demand, while leaner types proved harder to cash, and the sale peaked at £220 for a Texel from Traboyack or at 409p/kg for Cheviots from Carse O’Clary.

Blackies sold to £194/head or 381p/kg for Kirkmabreck while Mules peaked at 391p/kg for Glenstables, and cast sheep held up well on the week with Texel crosses selling to £160/head for Mull of Galloway and Blackie ewes selling to £102 for Kirkmabreck.

Calves at Carlisle yesterday sold to £660 for a Charolais bull, while heifers peaked at £580 for British Blues from Cow Lane. British Blue crosses from Bluefield topped the store trade at £2,150/head, while heifers peaked at £1,880 for a Limousin from Street House. Weaned bulls reached £1,500 for a British Blue from Messrs Watret, with weaned heifers peaking at £1,560 for a Limousin from Dona Close. And breeding cattle sold to £2,700 for a three-calf Limousin cross cow from West Bowhill.

Store sheep at Lockerbie on Tuesday sold to £180 for a Texel hogg from Newham, with Suffolks peaking at £154 for Howtel and Blackies making £124 for Kingledores. Feeding ewes sold to £165 for a Texel from Laverockbank while cast tups sold to £148 for a Texel from Newham. And Texel ewes with lambs at foot sold to £108.