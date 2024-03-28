More than 20 countries from four continents launched the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy at COP28 in December, underscoring what they consider is its key role in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Countries that have endorsed the declaration include the United States, Canada, Finland, France, Japan, Republic of Korea, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Video: The COP28 ministerial declaration to triple nuclear energy.

The UK government is exploring plans to build a new large-scale nuclear plant, despite concerns about delays to existing projects.

Ministers say the project would be the biggest expansion of the sector in 70 years, reducing reliance on overseas supply.

But the Scottish Government, ruled by an SNP-Green co-operation arrangement, is steadfast in its opposition to nuclear, believing that it is not environmentally sustainable and "isn't required".

It comes as GMB Scotland warned that its opposition to nuclear must end or risk stalling Scotland's drive to net zero and the potential to create thousands of new jobs.

Scottish Government's climate change advisers in a damning analysis said that Scotland's 2030 goal for cutting its carbon emissions is no longer credible and that it was repeatedly failing to live up to its legally binding targets.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said that by almost every measure, the country was off track to meet its goal of cutting its carbon emissions by three quarters by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

GMB Scotland, representing members across oil, gas, nuclear and renewables, has written to Scottish ministers asking for a review of its opposition to nuclear.

They say that new nuclear means that thousands of well-paid jobs that come with energy source and the skills will be based here in Scotland therefore bolstering the tax base to pay for our NHS, social care and other public services.

But in response, ministers say they do not support the building of nuclear power stations.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater of the Scottish Green Party said: "Small modular reactors (SMRs)use the same method of electricity generation as traditional nuclear fission. This means the same environmental concerns as traditional nuclear power plants.

"SMRs still create radioactive waste requiring complex and expensive management. And they are unnecessary in Scotland, given that proven renewables and storage technologies already provide a pathway to net zero for Scotland.

"We do not agree with UK Government that nuclear energy is environmentally sustainable. We have a route to net zero through renewables. We do not need nuclear power."

The union said that a letter has been sent to the energy minister off the back of the "dismal" CCC analysis "saying the ideological opposition to nuclear energy has to end if there is any chance of hitting emission targets".

Claire Greer, the union’s organiser in energy, has written to Mairi McAllan, cabinet secretary for net zero and energy, calling for Scotland to follow other countries across the globe and use nuclear power to cut emissions.

She said: “The Scottish Government has stated that nuclear energy takes a long time to build. However, so too do wind farms.

“The pursuit of net zero is a long process that will span decades and generations. We must make the plans and investments now to meet tomorrow’s targets."

The Scottish Trades Union Congress has raised concerns that Scotland has become the 'poor relation' of the UK over the green job bonanza with employment per £1m of turnover at its lowest level since records began.

Analysis of official estimates showed Scotland produced two jobs per £1m of turnover in 2022 - the lowest level since official estimates began in 2014 when it was at around four jobs per £1m.

But across the UK, the low carbon and renewable energy sector was producing four jobs per £1m of turnover in 2022 - and has in recently years been consistently higher than Scotland.

It was previously revealed that jobs in the low carbon and renewable energy sector (LCRE) on Scotland had dropped by 13% in the year from 29,700 to 25,700 - while turnover has soared by 47% from £8.853bn to £12.992bn.

The union said that the potential to expand and extend existing nuclear facilities at Hunterston and Torness should be urgently examined.

Ms Green told Ms McAllan: “Reducing emissions is a long-term mission that requires a robust and realistic plan.

“So far the Scottish Government has blocked the expansion of new nuclear energy despite its many benefits, including the delivery of stable, secure and independent energy.”

The union said new nuclear would deliver cleaner energy for Scots while helping create and protect skilled, well-paid jobs currently being off-shored along with contracts for renewable infrastructure.

There was a time, countries were concerned about nuclear power plants in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster.

But since then there have been developments in nuclear fusion - a potentially cleaner and more powerful form of energy generation which had long been talked about, but seemed out of practical reach.

Despite worries about the cost of nuclear power and its hazardous by-products, it is zero-carbon - and became the talk of the COP28 climate summit as a replacement for fossil fuels.

The concern about Scotland's reliance on renewables like solar and wind power, is what happens when the sun is not shining and there is no wind.

There is continuing concern about the ability to store surplus energy, and a single power line from Beauly to Denny carries huge quantities of energy south.