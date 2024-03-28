READ MORE: Bearsden cyclist killed in crash with lorry

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday when officers tried to stop a car on Church Street at St Andrew’s Court in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, during a routine patrol.

The collision caused damage to both vehicles.

Police Scotland said the 34-year-old female driver has been arrested in connection with alleged disorder and road traffic offences.

The force said there were no reports of any injuries and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.