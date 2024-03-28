However, there is no system covering members of the Scottish Parliament, meaning MSPs can keep their seat no matter what the circumstances.

This has led to situations such as disgraced ex-Finance Minister Derek Mackay not appearing in parliament for over a year after resigning as his ministerial job when it emerged he had contacted a teenage boy over social media - without knowing his age - and then bombarded him with over 270 messages.

Despite not returning to work at Holyrood, he continued to draw a full salary of £64,700.

By contrast, Former SNP MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West Margaret Ferrier was removed by her constituents in a recall petition after she was convicted of breaching Covid regulations.

SNP business minister George Adam told Mr Jack the Scottish Government will examine proposals being put forward by Conservative MSP Graham Simpson.

In his letter, exclusively shared with The Herald, Mr Adam told Mr Jack "Scottish ministers consider that responsibility for the regulation of Scottish Parliament members should rest primarily with its members".

In his letter, Mr Jack said he was aware of “debate and commentary on the lack of a recall mechanism” for MSPs.

He pointed to the Recall of MPs Act, passed in 2015.

The Tory minister added: “I am writing to offer the UK Government’s assistance in introducing a recall mechanism for MSPs.

“I would be very happy to discuss how the procedures operate within the UK Parliament and options for introducing a mechanism in the Scottish Parliament.

“We could also consult on the mechanics of any such system, including engagement with political parties, to learn the lessons from UK parliamentary experience.

“The UK Government stands ready to work with the Scottish Government in making improvements in this area of such importance to the health of our democracy.”