National Records of Scotland (NRS) said they were among a record high number of names given to only one child in 2023, with other unique names chosen for boys including Boy, Demigod, Howl and Shady.

Among the unique names given to girls were Alloy, Costly, Pasty, Wynter-J, La and Na.

Movie magic is also thought to be behind the rise in names associated with last summer’s blockbuster releases, as Cillian is up 24 places to 99 after Cillian Murphy starred in Oppenheimer, while Margot has risen 57 places to 106th following Margot Robbie’s lead role in the Barbie film.

New entrants in the top 100 names include Oakley, which rose 64 places to 87th, and Mabel, which jumped 102 places to joint 93rd.

NRS statistician Phillipa Haxton said: “There are more names in use today than there were in previous generations.

“The number of different names for boys reached a new all-time high in 2023, as did the number of unique names given to only one child in the year.

“The same pattern was observed for girls’ names, and the variety of names given to girls is still greater than for boys.”

Most popular boys' names

Luca Noah Leo Jack Harris Rory Oliver Theo Archie Finlay

Most popular girls' names