Luca was the most popular boys' name in Scotland last year, with Isla the name most given to newborn girls.
Among the names given to babies in Scotland were Banksy, Wolf, Daemon and Jihad.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) said they were among a record high number of names given to only one child in 2023, with other unique names chosen for boys including Boy, Demigod, Howl and Shady.
Among the unique names given to girls were Alloy, Costly, Pasty, Wynter-J, La and Na.
Movie magic is also thought to be behind the rise in names associated with last summer’s blockbuster releases, as Cillian is up 24 places to 99 after Cillian Murphy starred in Oppenheimer, while Margot has risen 57 places to 106th following Margot Robbie’s lead role in the Barbie film.
Read More: 'He created his own voice': How Brad Pitt became Mackintosh's most high-profile fan
New entrants in the top 100 names include Oakley, which rose 64 places to 87th, and Mabel, which jumped 102 places to joint 93rd.
NRS statistician Phillipa Haxton said: “There are more names in use today than there were in previous generations.
“The number of different names for boys reached a new all-time high in 2023, as did the number of unique names given to only one child in the year.
“The same pattern was observed for girls’ names, and the variety of names given to girls is still greater than for boys.”
Most popular boys' names
- Luca
- Noah
- Leo
- Jack
- Harris
- Rory
- Oliver
- Theo
- Archie
- Finlay
Most popular girls' names
- Isla
- Oliva
- Freya
- Emily
- Amelia
- Ella
- Charlotte
- Millie
- Grace
- Ava
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here