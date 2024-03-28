FAMOUS Edinburgh hotel The Caledonian is in line for a £35 million transformation as its owners look to write a new chapter in the 120-year-old landmark’s history.
Henderson Park, the private real estate fund manager, and Klarent Hospitality, the in-house operator and asset manager, have unveiled plans to extend the hotel and carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of the property, spanning investment in infrastructure, bedroom renovations, and the restoration of public areas to improve the guest experience.
The project will see the hotel’s capacity expanded to more than 300 rooms by early 2026.
The plans for ‘The Caley’ come after Henderson Park and Klarent Hospitality acquired the hotel, which currently trades under Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria brand, in July 2023. The hotel will become part of the prestigious” Curio Collection by Hilton this summer. Curio hotels are “handpicked for their individuality and character” and “designed to reflect the unique spirit of the cities they call home”.
The owners of The Caley, which is located at the west end of Princes Street, say the transformation and rebranding project will “further elevate its heritage and position as one of Edinburgh’s most famous and loved hotels”.
Christophe Kuhbier, managing director at Henderson Park, said: “Our continued investment in The Caledonian is testament to our stewardship of this iconic hotel, which has been a bastion of Edinburgh hospitality over a century. We look forward to working with Hilton and Klarent, our specialist hospitality operator and asset manager, to unlock The Caledonian’s full value potential on behalf of our investors and ensure it continues to enchant guests for many years to come.”
The hotel was built between from 1899 to 1908 and was originally owned by the Caledonian Railway Company, from which the property takes its name.
A statement said the design concepts for the new bedroom and suite have been inspired by the crests of the historic capital cities of Edinburgh, Stirling and Inverness, adding that the original stained-glass windows will continue to take pride of place at the head of the grand staircase. The windows showcase the crests of destinations the former railway station used to serve.
Peter Stack, chief executive of Klarent Hospitality, added: “As custodians of this landmark hotel, we have committed to the significant investment and transformation that will see The Caledonian as a world-renowned, leading hotel at the heart of Edinburgh. We are delighted to celebrate the hotel’s 120th anniversary and look forward to working with the hotel team creating the next chapter for The Caley.”
